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Did Iran Humiliate JD Vance? New Details From 18-Hour Switzerland Talks Emerge | Watch

A viral handshake controversy involving U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sparked fresh debate over the future of U.S.-Iran relations. Despite tense moments and reports of a possible Iranian walkout, negotiators in Switzerland continued talks for hours and agreed to a new 60-day roadmap toward a broader peace deal. Vance says progress was made on Strait of Hormuz security, regional ceasefire mechanisms, and the return of nuclear inspectors, while Tehran disputes parts of the U.S. narrative. Can this fragile agreement survive the next 60 days?

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Did Iran Humiliate JD Vance? New Details From 18-Hour Switzerland Talks Emerge
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