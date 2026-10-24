Did Melania Trump Help Bring Putin Closer to a Ukraine Ceasefire?

Russia has welcomed diplomatic efforts led by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to coordinate a localized humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian military officials are collaborating with involved parties to establish the truce, allowing trapped civilians the opportunity to evacuate safely. The complex operation—discussed directly between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin—is expected to last several days. Official evacuation routes will be released by Russia's Defence Ministry once approved.