Business News/ Videos / Did Something Go Wrong With India's Policy On America? | India's Ex- Finance Secretary Says...

Did Something Go Wrong With India's Policy On America? | India's Ex- Finance Secretary Says...

Updated: 15 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

In an exclusive conversation with Mint's Abhinav Trivedi, SC Garg Former Finance & Economic Affairs secreatary explains how India miscalculated Trump's hugs, optics and for diplomacy and ally. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

 
