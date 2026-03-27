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Did Trump Exaggerate $6 Trillion Gulf Deals? Reports Show Only $2 Trillion in Uncertain Deals

Did Trump Exaggerate $6 Trillion Gulf Deals? Reports Show Only $2 Trillion in Uncertain Deals

Livemint
Published27 Mar 2026, 05:22 PM IST
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Did Trump Exaggerate $6 Trillion Gulf Deals? Reports Show Only $2 Trillion
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HomeVideosDid Trump Exaggerate $6 Trillion Gulf Deals? Reports Show Only $2 Trillion in Uncertain Deals
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