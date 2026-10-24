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Did Trump Just Reveal America’s ‘Quick’ Cuba Takeover Plan?

With regime change in Iran still unrealised, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have turned attention to Cuba. On 23 October, Rubio posted on X urging those seeking “positive change in Cuba” to partner with the CIA. Trump, speaking in Florida, joked about sending American warships to Cuba “on their way back from Iran” and suggested Rubio could “finish up the deal.”

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Published24 Oct 2026, 03:56 PM IST
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Did Trump Just Reveal America’s ‘Quick’ Cuba Takeover Plan?
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