Did Trump Miscalculate Iran Strike? Experts Warn Killing Top Leaders Might Backfire For U.S, Israel

Israel’s Targeted Killings of Iran’s Leadership May Backfire – History Warns of Chaos! Israel has eliminated top Iranian figures, starting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, aiming to weaken the regime and spark internal collapse. But experts warn this strategy often fails: replacing leaders can produce harder-liners (e.g., Mojtaba Khamenei), while groups like Hezbollah and Hamas adapted and grew stronger after assassinations (Nasrallah after al-Musawi, Hamas after founders). Past cases—Libya after Gaddafi, Iraq after Saddam, Congo after Lumumba—show sudden power vacuums lead to prolonged instability, not regime change. Iran’s IRGC remains operational, launching missiles and disrupting Hormuz despite losses. The real risk: unpredictability, not collapse.