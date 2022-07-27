Digital Gold - All You Need to Know I Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Can you buy gold from the comfort of your bedroom?... moreCan you buy gold from the comfort of your bedroom? Can you retain it without needing a safe or locker? And is it possible to do that without worrying about the quality of gold purchased? Yes, it is. All thanks to “Digital Gold.” Let’s explore: - What digital gold is. - What makes it different from physical gold? - And ways to invest in it? #digitalgold #investment #physicalgoldvsdigitalgold