Digital Health Care: A Changing Centre of Gravity?

Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 05:24 PM IST

This panel discussion talks on how anti-fragile the digital healthcare narrative really is, how digital transformation will drive much of the change, and how the centre of gravity will shift towards the consumer, rather than around the institutions that drive our existing health care systems. Experts opine that the future of health will likely be driven by digital transformation enabled by radically interoperable data and open and secure platforms. In the near future, health is likely to orbit around maintaining well-being, instead of just responding to illness