Dire Warning By Former U.S. Market Regulator: Gary Gensler Sets 2028 Timeline For A U.S. Recession

Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has issued a stark warning that the billions poured into artificial intelligence have created an unsustainable bubble—one that could burst and trigger a recession before the 2028 presidential election. In an interview with CNN, Gensler compared today’s massive Big Tech spending spree to past historic booms like railroads, electricity, and the 1990s dot-com era, warning that excessive lending and rapid capital expenditure will eventually plateau and trigger a painful market correction.