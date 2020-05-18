Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Direct listing overseas a huge benefit to startups

Updated: 18 May 2020, 01:08 AM IST Livemint

In the latest dispatch of Mint's expert shorts, Vishesh Chandiok, Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton in India, feels that the government’s decision to allow direct listing of Indian companies in overseas markets, without the need to list in India, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The move will benefit startups, companies in high tech and biotech, metals and minerals, etc., as these sectors are better understood by investors in specific markets overseas. This will reverse flight of capital and offshoring of Indian companies. He expects the number of companies that are listed overseas to grow from about 50 (currently) to 500 in the next five years.