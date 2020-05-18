Direct listing overseas a huge benefit to startups

Updated: 18 May 2020, 01:08 AM IST

In the latest dispatch of Mint's expert shorts, Vishesh Chandiok, Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton in India, feels that the government’s decision to allow direct listing of Indian companies in overseas markets, without the need to list in India, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The move will benefit startups, companies in high tech and biotech, metals and minerals, etc., as these sectors are better understood by investors in specific markets overseas. This will reverse flight of capital and offshoring of Indian companies. He expects the number of companies that are listed overseas to grow from about 50 (currently) to 500 in the next five years.