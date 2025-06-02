Explore
Disturbed Parents; Anxious Kids; Helpless System | The Trauma Of Delhi Schools Fee Hike Explained

Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 07:37 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Delhi school fee hike has gained national prominence. Parents are complaining and alleging that schools in Delhi are bullying and harassing them to pay increased fee mandated by the Govt and department of Education. Schools on the other hand insist that the DOE hike is not enough and they wish to cover their increased expenses. but parents have a different story: From diversion of funds, to increasing arrears of teachers to Emotional trauma of Kids. Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Mint Videos goes and talks to parents and other stakeholders. Schools & authorities did not respond to our queries. #school #delhischool #dps #dpsdwarka #schoolfees #ncert #cbse #ministry #education #children #parenting #parents #emotional #mentalhealth #abhinavtrivedi #rekhagupta #arvindkejriwal #news #parentslove #teacher #teachers

 
