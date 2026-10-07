Diwali 2026 To Face Financial Handcuffs? What Will Decide The Scope Of Festive Spending This Year

Festive season is around the corner, and for almost everyone, it means increased spending. From the stock market to the retail market everyone expects the consumer to shell out more money. But what is the state of the consumer right now? More so, will Diwali 2026 see increased spending this year? #diwali #dhanteras #festivevibes #finance #credit #loan #dusherra #abhinavtrivedi #nirmalasitharaman #automobile
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