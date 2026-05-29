DK Shivakumar & Vijay: India's New-Age Politicians Who Wear Their Wealth

Karnataka Congress is preparing to hand over power to DK Shivakumar, who declared assets worth ₹1,413 crore — one of the richest politicians in India. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay declared ₹624 crore, with over ₹313 crore parked in bank accounts alone. From luxury watches and designer wear to massive real estate and business empires, both leaders represent a new trend in Indian politics — where displaying wealth no longer seems to be a political liability. Watch the striking contrast between DK Shivakumar and actor-turned-CM Vijay’s declared fortunes.