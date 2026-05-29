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DK Shivakumar & Vijay: India's New-Age Politicians Who Wear Their Wealth

Karnataka Congress is preparing to hand over power to DK Shivakumar, who declared assets worth 1,413 crore — one of the richest politicians in India. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay declared 624 crore, with over 313 crore parked in bank accounts alone. From luxury watches and designer wear to massive real estate and business empires, both leaders represent a new trend in Indian politics — where displaying wealth no longer seems to be a political liability. Watch the striking contrast between DK Shivakumar and actor-turned-CM Vijay’s declared fortunes.

Livemint
Published29 May 2026, 08:48 PM IST
DK Shivakumar & Vijay: India's New-Age Politicians Who Wear Their Wealth
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