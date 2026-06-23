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#DMK MLAs Stage Mass Walkout During #TamilNadu CM #Vijay’s Assembly Address | #WATCH

DMK MLAs staged a dramatic walkout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly while Chief Minister Vijay was addressing the House on law and order. CM Vijay firmly stated there can be “no difference of opinion” on maintaining peace and vowed strong action against crimes against women and drug abuse. He acknowledged these issues have existed for many years but assured his government will not tolerate them. The opposition walkout turned the session tense and highlighted the sharp political divide in the state.

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2026, 08:45 PM IST
DMK MLAs Stage Mass Walkout During Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Assembly Address
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