Do Indian forces need more money? Lt Gen Narasimhan on status amid China tension

Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 04:31 PM IST Livemint

Director General, Centre for Contemporary China Studies, Lt Gen (Retd) S L Narasimhan said that it is difficult to peg the defence expenditure to a percentage of GDP. “I don’t think India has been complacent. Yes, there have been constraints on the budget, however, the budget alone is not the capability of the Indian armed forces. It has got many facets of training, experience and leadership,” said Narasimhan. He added, “Yes, we definitely need more money. There is no question about that.” Watch the full video for more details.