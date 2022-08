Dobaaraa’ new Bollywood release, regional industries battle star fee

Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 01:21 AM IST

The Indian film industry is in for tough times with escalating costs of projects, primarily due to the unreasonable fee hikes by lead star casts, and a section of technicians. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.