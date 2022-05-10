‘Doctor Strange’ sets the cash registers ringing

Marvel Studios is all set to strike big at the Ind... moreMarvel Studios is all set to strike big at the Indian box office with Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.