A leaked internal memo has triggered major scrutiny of the BBC after questions were raised about how a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump was edited in a broadcast programme. The development has led to senior-level resignations and renewed debate over editorial standards at one of the world’s largest public broadcasters. Officials and former leaders have responded to the controversy as external criticism intensifies from political figures in the U.S. and the U.K. The incident has also prompted broader discussions about trust, accountability, and transparency in publicly funded media. Watch.
