English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 10 2025 15:52:26
  1. Trent share price
  2. 4,282.35 -7.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.40 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 268.30 -1.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.30 0.57%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 416.70 0.59%
Business News/ Videos / ‘Doctored’ Trump Clip Sparks BBC Collapse: Inside Bombshell Leak That Toppled Top Bosses | Explained

‘Doctored’ Trump Clip Sparks BBC Collapse: Inside Bombshell Leak That Toppled Top Bosses | Explained

Updated: 11 Nov 2025, 01:08 am IST Livemint

A leaked internal memo has triggered major scrutiny of the BBC after questions were raised about how a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump was edited in a broadcast programme. The development has led to senior-level resignations and renewed debate over editorial standards at one of the world’s largest public broadcasters. Officials and former leaders have responded to the controversy as external criticism intensifies from political figures in the U.S. and the U.K. The incident has also prompted broader discussions about trust, accountability, and transparency in publicly funded media. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue