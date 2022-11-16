Does 5G change anything for you? | Mint Primer

Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 06:30 PM IST

AVERAGE data use in India to grow from 20 GB/month in 2021 to 50 GB/month in 2027. Over half, 52% of Indian enterprises want to start using 5G in the next 12 months. India's 5G auctions have concluded, but when do we get to use these high-speed services? What does 5G offer users, and how much do they have to pay for opting for the new technology? The following is an overview of the 5G landscape in India provided by Mint: