Does Pakistan REALLY Have The Cards They Need To Hold Donald Trump's Attention? | Explained

Does Pakistan REALLY Have The Cards They Need To Hold Donald Trump's Attention? | Explained

Updated: 01 Aug 2025, 03:21 PM IST Livemint

Relations between Washington and Islamabad seem to be improving recently. By this point, Trump has hosted Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch, Pakistan is finagling its way into Trump’s business circles, and its also publicly thanked Trump for helping broker an India-Pakistan ceasefire after Op Sindoor. All of this is pointing to a steady normalisation - and folks in India HAVE NOT been happy with the way Trump has handled this. But is this really something to be concerned about for India?

 
