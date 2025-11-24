English
Business News/ Videos / DOGE Shutdown: Trump's Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go!

DOGE Shutdown: Trump’s Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go!

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 05:15 pm IST Livemint

DOGE Shutdown: Trump’s Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go! President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump's pledge to slash the government's size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings. Watch for more!

 
