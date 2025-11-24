Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / DOGE Shutdown: Trump’s Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go!

DOGE Shutdown: Trump’s Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go!

Updated: 24 Nov 2025, 05:15 pm IST Livemint

DOGE Shutdown: Trump’s Govt. Efficiency Experiment Fails? Dept. Shuts Down With 8 Months Left To Go! President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump's pledge to slash the government's size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings. Watch for more!