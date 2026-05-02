Donald Trump Claims He’s Rejected Iran’s Deal: Here’s Why

Donald Trump is facing growing pressure as the U.S.-Iran standoff escalates with no clear diplomatic breakthrough in sight. Mixed signals from the White House, stalled nuclear talks, and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have sparked fears of a prolonged conflict. The crisis is also spreading instability to Lebanon, raising serious questions about Washington’s long-term strategy. With negotiations deadlocked and regional volatility increasing, many are asking: Does the Trump administration have a viable exit plan? Watch the full breakdown of the latest developments in the U.S.-Iran crisis. Is diplomacy still possible or is escalation inevitable? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.