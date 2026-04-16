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Donald Trump Claims He's PERMANENTLY Reopening Strait Of Hormuz Just For China, Ahead Of Xi Meeting

US President Donald Trump says he is “permanently opening” the Strait of Hormuz. He claims that China is happy, the world benefits, and tensions will “never happen again,” and that China won't send weapons to Iran now. However, China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran. Watch.

Livemint
Published16 Apr 2026, 09:42 PM IST
Trump Claims He's PERMANENTLY Reopening Strait Of Hormuz Just For China
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