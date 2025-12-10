Donald Trump Claims Vindication As Europe Warns China Of U.S.-Style Tariffs Over Trade Deficit

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 07:00 pm IST

U.S. President Donald Trump hails the impact of his tariff regime, saying that their effectiveness has made even Europe consider imposing tariffs. This after French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed that he warned Chinese leaders of potential tariffs during his recent state visit, pressing Beijing to address the EU’s sharply expanding trade deficit with China. In an interview with Les Echos published Sunday, Macron said he conveyed a blunt message: China’s swelling trade surplus was ‘unsustainable’ and was effectively weakening its own markets by sharply reducing imports from Europe. He said he told Chinese officials that, without corrective action from Beijing, the EU may have to adopt tougher steps in the coming months, including tariff measures similar to those implemented by the United States. Watch.