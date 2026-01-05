English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 05 2026 11:25:56
  1. ITC share price
  2. 352.00 0.53%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 412.30 2.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 184.35 0.82%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 980.60 -1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 985.50 -1.57%
Business News/ Videos / Donald Trump & Co Claim India 'Can't Stop Telling Them' How They're Cutting Russian Oil

Donald Trump & Co Claim India 'Can't Stop Telling Them' How They're Cutting Russian Oil

Updated: 05 Jan 2026, 11:35 am IST Livemint

United States President Donald Trump, on 5 January, has again threatened India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, Reuters reported. Speaking to reporters, he said, 'We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue'. He added that India 'wanted to make him happy'. 'It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly', he claimed. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue