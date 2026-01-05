Donald Trump & Co Claim India 'Can't Stop Telling Them' How They're Cutting Russian Oil

United States President Donald Trump, on 5 January, has again threatened India with tariffs for buying Russian oil, Reuters reported. Speaking to reporters, he said, 'We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue'. He added that India 'wanted to make him happy'. 'It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly', he claimed. Watch.