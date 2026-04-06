Donald Trump On Why It 'Won't Be A War Crime' To Strike Iran's Bridges & Power Plants

US President Donald Trump has dismissed accusations that attacking Iran’s civilian power infrastructure would be a war crime, saying he is “not worried about it.” Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter egg roll, Trump stated: “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.” He warned that the five-week conflict could end quickly if Iran does “what they have to do,” adding that his team is negotiating indirectly through Pakistan for Iran to abandon nuclear weapons and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump extended an earlier deadline but made it clear he will not extend it again, saying “all hell’s going to break out” if no deal is reached. He described the current Iranian negotiating team as “not as radicalized” and “actually smarter” than previous ones, while noting that taking Iran’s oil would be possible but might not be understood by the American public.