Business News/ Videos / Donald Trump Reveals EXACT Plans For Oil-Rich Venezuela's Future | 'Worth Trillions Of Dollars'

Donald Trump Reveals EXACT Plans For Oil-Rich Venezuela's Future | 'Worth Trillions Of Dollars'

Updated: 05 Jan 2026, 11:49 am IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump while answering questions on the U.S. actions in Venezuela outlined his administration's exact plans going forward, now that Maduro is in custody. He's made quite clear that the main motive is oil, and says that U.S. companies are 'desperate to go into Venezuela' and start work there. Watch.

 
