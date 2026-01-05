U.S. President Donald Trump while answering questions on the U.S. actions in Venezuela outlined his administration's exact plans going forward, now that Maduro is in custody. He's made quite clear that the main motive is oil, and says that U.S. companies are 'desperate to go into Venezuela' and start work there. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.