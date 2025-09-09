English
Business News/ Videos / Donald Trump’s Big Pitch At White House Religious Liberty Commission

Donald Trump’s Big Pitch At White House Religious Liberty Commission

Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 09:56 pm IST Livemint

President Donald Trump delivers a powerful speech at the White House Religious Liberty Commission today at the Museum of the Bible, Washington, D.C.! Emphasizing faith as America’s backbone, Trump vows to “bring back religion stronger than ever” and announces new school prayer guidance. He also donates his family Bible, used in both inaugurations, for public display.

 
