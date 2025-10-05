English
Business News/ Videos / Donald Trump Sends Stern Warning To Hamas On Gaza Peace Plan

Donald Trump Sends Stern Warning To Hamas On Gaza Peace Plan

Updated: 05 Oct 2025, 05:42 pm IST Livemint

Trump issues ultimatum to Hamas: Move quickly on Gaza ceasefire or lose the deal - 72-hour hostage release on the line! Trump warns via Truth Social that Israel’s bombing pause is temporary, demanding swift acceptance of his 20-point peace plan with hostage-prisoner swap and Trump-led Gaza board. Amid 57 overnight deaths, Hamas and Islamic Jihad signal readiness, but IDF insists on defensive ops. Watch the high-stakes drama!

 
