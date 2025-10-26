Trump dances on Kuala Lumpur tarmac at ASEAN Summit arrival, delighting PM Anwar Ibrahim and delegates! The jovial welcome kicks off Trump's high-stakes Asia tour: Witness Thailand-Cambodia peace accord signing, meet Southeast leaders, and boost U.S. trade/diplomacy in Indo-Pacific. Amid global focus, is this charm offensive a game-changer? Watch the viral moment!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.