Business News/ Videos / Donald Trump Shows Off His 'MAGA' Dance Moves Ahead Of ASEAN Summit In Malaysia | WATCH

Donald Trump Shows Off His 'MAGA' Dance Moves Ahead Of ASEAN Summit In Malaysia | WATCH

Updated: 26 Oct 2025, 02:50 pm IST Livemint

Trump dances on Kuala Lumpur tarmac at ASEAN Summit arrival, delighting PM Anwar Ibrahim and delegates! The jovial welcome kicks off Trump's high-stakes Asia tour: Witness Thailand-Cambodia peace accord signing, meet Southeast leaders, and boost U.S. trade/diplomacy in Indo-Pacific. Amid global focus, is this charm offensive a game-changer? Watch the viral moment!

 
