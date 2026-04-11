Donald Trump's EXPLOSIVE Rant As Iran 'Takes Charge' Of Strait Of Hormuz | WATCH

Tensions are rising over the Strait of Hormuz as US President Donald Trump claims the critical waterway will “open automatically,” while Iran signals it will impose tighter control and new transit rules. The conflicting statements come ahead of high-stakes indirect talks between the US and Iran, reportedly being mediated in Pakistan. Iran continues to assert leverage over one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints, handling nearly 20% of global oil trade. The US has rejected any proposed toll mechanisms by Tehran. With global oil prices already elevated due to the ongoing conflict, the standoff raises fresh concerns about whether diplomacy can resolve the deadlock or if the crisis will escalate further.