Subscribe

Donald Trump's EXPLOSIVE Rant As Iran 'Takes Charge' Of Strait Of Hormuz | WATCH

Tensions are rising over the Strait of Hormuz as US President Donald Trump claims the critical waterway will “open automatically,” while Iran signals it will impose tighter control and new transit rules. The conflicting statements come ahead of high-stakes indirect talks between the US and Iran, reportedly being mediated in Pakistan. Iran continues to assert leverage over one of the world’s most important oil chokepoints, handling nearly 20% of global oil trade. The US has rejected any proposed toll mechanisms by Tehran. With global oil prices already elevated due to the ongoing conflict, the standoff raises fresh concerns about whether diplomacy can resolve the deadlock or if the crisis will escalate further.

Livemint
Published11 Apr 2026, 09:26 PM IST
Donald Trump's EXPLOSIVE Rant As Iran 'Takes Charge' Of Strait Of Hormuz | WATCH
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDonald Trump's EXPLOSIVE Rant As Iran 'Takes Charge' Of Strait Of Hormuz | WATCH
Read Next Story