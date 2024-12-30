Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Don't Come To Manali, Solang Valley', Social Media Users Warn Tourists | Watch To Find Out Why

'Don't Come To Manali, Solang Valley', Social Media Users Warn Tourists | Watch To Find Out Why

Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:23 PM IST Livemint

Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and Solang Valley, popular winter tourist destinations, have been facing severe disruption as heavy snowfall leaves over 1,800 vehicles stranded, social media posts revealed. Recently, several social media users shared visuals of their vehicles stuck in traffic, raising alarms for other tourists and urging them to avoid the region amid worsening weather conditions.

