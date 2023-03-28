Don’t forget to consider these 5 tax rules while filing your taxes I Watch

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:14 PM IST

These are the last few days within which taxpayers... moreThese are the last few days within which taxpayers have to wrap up their tax obligations to avoid penalties. Whether you are a salaried individual or self-employed or run a company now is the time to ensure that you have tied up the loose ends, and claimed tax benefits wherever applicable. But 31st March is also the date when 5 tax-related rules will stop being in use.