Subscribe

‘Don’t live at a T-junction': Does this Vastu Shastra rule really have merit?

Watch the full video here: https://www.livemint.com/videos/should-you-pay-more-for-a-vastu-perfect-home-decoding-the-real-science-behind-vastu-shastra-11794469138327.html

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
‘Don’t live at a T-junction': Does this Vastu Shastra rule really have merit?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos‘Don’t live at a T-junction': Does this Vastu Shastra rule really have merit?
Advertisement
Read Next Story