'Don't make it political': Anil Agarwal hits back at critics over Vedanta plant

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal in convers... moreVedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal in conversation with Mint editor-in-chief Sruthijit KK about the contest between Maharashtra and Gujarat on Vedanta-Foxconn's upcoming ₹1.5-lakh crore semiconductor and display fabrication plant. The billionaire explained the reason why Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn chose Gujarat instead of Maharashtra. Watch this interaction to know more.
