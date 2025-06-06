Explore
Don't Use Mounjaro As A Way To Get Skinny: Dr Alexandra Sowa, 'The Ozempic Revolution'

Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 11:37 PM IST Livemint

An obesity and internal medicine specialist based in New York, Dr Alexandra Sowa has been researching and practising obesity medicine for about a decade now. Her new book, titled The Ozempic Revolution, is the first comprehensive user guide to GLP-1s—from the science and pop culture resonances of weight loss drugs and detailed guides to optimising benefits. The book released in India around the same time as Mounjaro. In India, the GLP-1 drug is already in prescriptions. In an interview now, Sowa has spoken to Mint about her experiences with the drug, what gives Mounjaro an extra edge over other GLP-1s, and how these weight loss medications could be beneficial to women. Watch the full interview!

 
