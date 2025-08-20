Explore
Business News/ Videos / 'Don't Worry, Russia Will Buy From India If U.S. Doesn't!': Russia Backs India Amid Trump's Threats

'Don't Worry, Russia Will Buy From India If U.S. Doesn't!': Russia Backs India Amid Trump's Threats

Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 05:43 PM IST Livemint

With the US imposing tariffs on Indian goods, Russia has announced that it will open its market for Indian exports. The Russian Embassy further condemned the US pressure on India regarding its oil, asserting that it disrupts global supply chains and threatens energy security for developing nations. Speaking on the challenge to India's oil purchases, Babushkin said, “...Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries.” Watch!

 
