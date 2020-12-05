OPEN APP
Dr. David Sinclair explains how to fight ageing & stay healthy at #HTLS2020

Updated: 05 Dec 2020, 12:58 AM IST Livemint
  • Dr David Sinclair spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about ageing and longevity of life. ‘80% of our longevity and health is determined by our epigenome and by not our DNA. We can change our epigenome by how we live, Dr. Sinclair said. He also spoke about the things that people can do for a long and healthy life. Dr. Sinclair added that eating right, exercise and adequate sleep also play a big role in ensuring longevity. Watch the full video for all the details
 

