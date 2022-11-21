‘Drishyam 2’ brings cheer for Hindi box office

Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 04:08 PM IST

The new Hindi movie release in cinemas this week i... moreThe new Hindi movie release in cinemas this week is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, that seems to have brought some relief to the ailing box office, having made over Rs. 15 crore on day one. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.