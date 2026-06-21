Driver Killed, Over 80 Injured After Two tarins Collide In A Deadly Crash In Bedford, London

A major rail accident in the Bedford area has left one person dead and dozens injured, prompting authorities to declare a major incident. The collision involved two East Midlands Railway services travelling towards London St Pancras, with emergency responders carrying out a large-scale rescue operation. British Transport Police and transport officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Watch.