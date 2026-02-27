Subscribe

Durand Line: The Invisible Line Behind Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Row

Pakistan-Afghanistan “Open War” Escalation: Overnight Airstrikes Rock Kabul, Kandahar & Paktia! Pakistan’s Defence Minister declares “open war” after deadly strikes, marking the most serious confrontation in years. Rooted in the disputed 2,611-km Durand Line (1893 colonial boundary), the porous, mountainous frontier fuels cross-border militant flows—now Pakistan accuses TTP insurgents operating from Afghan soil. History, tribal ties & unresolved claims turn every clash into a powder keg. Fencing efforts & Taliban skirmishes deepen the rupture.

Published27 Feb 2026, 11:13 PM IST
