E20, E25, E30: India Plans Supermarket-Style Ethanol Fuel Choice At Petrol Pumps | Explained

Soon, Indian petrol pumps may offer four types of petrol — E20, E22, E25, and E30 — giving drivers the choice to pick the ethanol blend suitable for their vehicle. The government has directed major fuel retailers to upgrade their infrastructure to dispense these higher ethanol blends. This is part of India’s aggressive push to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, especially after recent global shocks triggered by the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz disruptions. India currently mandates E20 (20% ethanol blend). Higher blends like E30 aim to further cut oil imports and support domestic farmers.