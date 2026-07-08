E20 Petrol Controversy: Hardeep Puri Rejects Concerns, Gives Big Update On E25 Fuel Rollout

India’s E20 petrol controversy heats up as Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismisses concerns over ethanol-blended fuel, calling reports of vehicle issues a “misrepresentation.” He says E20 has been accepted by automobile manufacturers and consumers, while clarifying that any future move to E25 petrol will depend on technical testing, stakeholder consultations and industry feedback. Watch to know what the government said about E20 fuel safety and India’s ethanol roadmap.