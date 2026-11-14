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EAM Jaishankar Agrees 'World's A Mess', Describes India's Role In New World Order

The turbulence the world is going through could last a few years, maybe till the end of the decade, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, adding that India's compass for steer through these choppy waters is the 'lens of national interest'. He also underlined the need for stability of leadership at such a time. Watch.

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Published14 Nov 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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Jaishankar Agrees 'World's A Mess', Describes India's Role In New World Order
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