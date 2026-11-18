EAM Jaishankar Explains Exactly What Defines The Current State Of The World: Watch

Addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar laid out a candid assessment of the shifting global order, identifying five defining features shaping today’s turbulent international landscape. Speaking in Japan alongside the fourth India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted repeated systemic shocks from pandemics and conflicts, the growing weaponization of trade, finance, and strategic chokepoints, and a surge in geopolitical risk-taking.