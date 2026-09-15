EAM Jaishankar Flags Gulf, Ukraine Wars And Tariff Volatility; Stresses India’s Strategic Autonomy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) during its silver jubilee commemoration, highlighting the major geopolitical and economic challenges confronting the world. Jaishankar warned of the growing “weaponisation of everything”, volatile tariffs, market dumping and the complexities created by conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine. He stressed that India must preserve strategic autonomy, diversify its energy and supply chains, and avoid simplistic “black and white” choices. Jaishankar also called for a distinctly Indian contribution to global debates, rooted in the country’s own history and experiences. He underlined ICWA’s role in shaping informed foreign-policy discourse.